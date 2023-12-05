Chris and Hannah Thornton at Tunapo Escape. Photo / David Haxton

Nestled in a part of a mountainside, not far from the Paekākāriki Hill Rd summit, is a luxury couples retreat that certainly has the super-cool factor.

The 100 per cent off-grid accommodation, featuring a highly specced tiny house that oozes charm, is called Tunapo Escape, and is owned and operated by Hannah and Chris Thornton.

The couple were coming to the family-run sheep and cattle farm called Tunapo (meaning night eel) a lot to see and help Hannah’s mother, as well as catch up with her brother, who runs it.

They wondered if the farm, between Kāpiti and Porirua, could have another purpose and income, and that’s where the luxury accommodation idea sprang from.

There were a couple of sites to choose from, with the first quickly ruled out because it was too windy.

But the second, where friends would sometimes camp, was ideal but the logistics of putting accommodation there seemed a bit challenging.

Nonetheless, working with Rotorua-based The Little Big Tiny House Company, and some trucking experts, it became feasible.

The couple worked with the company on the design before three sections were trucked to the site and placed on extremely solid prepared foundations.

Various names were bandied about but they quickly settled on Tunapo Escape — a nod to the farm’s family history.

The accommodation, which has extra steel bracing throughout, comprises a bedroom, lounge and kitchen, and bathroom.

The inside has Hannah’s various interior decorating touches such as forest-green splashback, upcycled furniture, a vinyl record player, and a stunning painting of a glider by artist Michelle Bryant.

Tunapo Escape is set in a stunning location. Photo / David Haxton

There’s even a taxidermied rabbit, holding fake mini-guns and wearing a home-made top. The farm is a favourite haunt for rabbits, which are often being dispatched. There’s an amusing note about the stuffed rabbit’s history.

With triple glazing, the place has a comfy temperature, but there’s a small Roaring Meg fireplace from Arrowtown that is ready to fire up if needed.

“It’s so warm in this house. When Hannah and I first came up here on a cold night, I lit it, but had to turn it off after half an hour because it was too hot.”

Even though it’s off the grid, it has modern facilities, courtesy of solar energy, such as a fridge-freezer, heated flooring in the bathroom, and more.

Outside is extensive decking installed by the couple, drop-down screens if there’s rain, an enticing bathtub, and a portable fireplace.

Lots of regenerative native planting has been put in around the back of the house that in time will add to the splendour.

The beauty of Tunapo Escape is its remote location, protection from the elements, and incredible panoramic vistas.

“It is the ideal spot because it’s sheltered from the wind in the south, and wind coming from the north hits the cliff face and goes up and over the top,” enthused Chris.

“The sunsets, straight out in front, are amazing,” Hannah added.

“And you can see Mt Ruapehu, Mt Taranaki, D’Urville Island.”

Inside the cosy Tunapo Escape. Photo / David Haxton

The retreat opened in April and has had solid bookings, with most weekends full, since word of mouth spread.

“We’re doing much better than we were anticipating,” Hannah said.

“Everyone loves it. They love that it’s isolated, has great views, and is peaceful and quiet.”

When guests arrive, they’re greeted at a nearby woolshed and given various tips about the accommodation and surroundings.

Most people arrive by car, but some have been helicoptered in by Kāpiti Heliworx, and that would be extra special.

Once they’ve put their luggage aside, there’s a complimentary bottle of champagne to crack open as they adjust to their new environment.

Tunapo Escape is self-catering but if catering is required, Hannah, who used to be a chef at some of Wellington’s best restaurants, is happy to rustle up something delicious.

The Paekākāriki Escarpment Track isn’t far away for those who want to stretch their legs.

And the couple are keen to purchase some e-bikes for guests to enjoy along the farm trails.

Hannah and Chris would like to create a mountain bike circuit to Pukerua Bay, through a forest, along Centennial Highway (part of SH59), and up Paekākāriki Hill Rd.

But most people don’t venture far and simply enjoy the solitude of Tunapo Escape and embrace some time away from the pressures of everyday life.

Tunapo Escape has some amazing views. Photo / David Haxton

The peacefulness has been given a bonus now that Transmission Gully has opened a long way away, meaning traffic along Centennial Highway has drastically reduced; the sound of the sea has replaced distant engine noise.

“It has all come together for us,” Chris reflected.

Hannah and Chris are keen to put another accommodation on the property but, because it’s a ridgeline of significance, they would have to jump through a lot of regulation hoops.

“A second one would be perfect and allow us to push more money into the farm,” Chris said.

“Farming doesn’t make any money and is really tough.”

Tunapo Escape has had solid bookings. Photo / David Haxton

Tunapo Escape wasn’t cheap to create, with Chris admitting “everything went over budget”.

But they have no regrets whatsoever.

“We’re just so happy with what we’ve got.

“It’s the perfect escape — it really is.”

– This story appears in the latest Celebrating Kāpiti spring/summer magazine



