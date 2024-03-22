Tukituki MP Catherine Wedd said she experienced a traumatic birth for her first child and understood how essential postnatal care was.

Tukituki MP Catherine Wedd’s first members’ bill pulled from the ballot aims to support new mothers with three days of post-natal care as needed.

The Pae Ora (Healthy Futures) (3 Day Postnatal Stay) Amendment Bill would allow women who have just given birth to access their choice of postnatal care for a minimum of 72 hours if desired, and longer than 72 hours if the need arises, according to the general policy statement.

It also requires the lead maternity carer to let the mother know what she is eligible for.

“One of the most stressful and emotional experiences for a new mum is making sure that you can care for your newborn while also processing all the information being given to you by your midwife and nurses,” Wedd said in a statement.

“Women are currently entitled to up to 48 hours of funded inpatient postnatal care, but many don’t realise this and are pressured to leave early, which is what I personally experienced.”

She said funding for the postnatal care would be ring-fenced, so when one mother chooses not to take up the full 72 hours, the funding is retained and available for another mother who may need more time

“Giving mothers this extra time and extra flexibility will result in positive outcomes for mother, baby, and family from two to three days in a supportive environment and dedicated facility,” she said.

“As a mother of four children myself, I know how important this support is, and I want to make sure that all new mothers can access the support they need. For my first child, I had a traumatic birth and I personally understand how essential postnatal care is.”

The campaign Mothers Matter wrote to all members of Parliament in 2018, calling on the Government to establish a ring-fenced national fund, managed by the Ministry of Health, to ensure women received their preferred postnatal care.

In 2021, 55,000 people signed a petition calling for better postnatal care and rehabilitation in New Zealand.

“This bill is about standing up for new parents who should have a right to enjoy one of the most special moments of their life. This bill would have benefited me personally and I hope it will give many other mums better protection and support,” Wedd said.

She said having her bill pulled from the biscuit tin after just over 100 days in Parliament felt amazing.

“Some MPs go their entire career without their bill getting picked out.”

The bill will need to pass through three readings in Parliament where MPs discuss and vote, before being taken to the Governor-General for royal assent.