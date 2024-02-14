The Tuatara Brewery in Paraparaumu will be relocating to Brewtown in Upper Hutt. Photo / David Haxton

Brewery set to relocate

Paraparaumu’s Tuatara Brewery is relocating to Brewtown, in Upper Hutt.

“Moving to Brewtown sets us up well for the future, giving us the ability to produce and pack a range of different beverages in a site that is purpose-built and well connected to the wider craft beer community and wider Wellington region,” DB Breweries said in a statement.

“We started consultation last week so are in the early stages of the process with the team.

“There are currently 19 staff at the site and we are hoping that many will wish to relocate to the new brewery, which we anticipate will be up and running by the end of this year.

“Brewtown is a great fit with the craft beer community with many craft breweries and a distillery.

“It is just 45 minutes away from our current site and still within the Wellington region, so we’ll be able to maintain a close connection to the local community, which was an important consideration for us.”

Trespass notices actioned

Kāpiti Coast District Council trespassed two members of the public recently after incidents against frontline staff.

A health and safety quarterly report, to the risk and assurance committee, from October 1 to December 23, 2023, said the first incident related to a known customer “and the type of behaviours experienced from them when they contact staff”.

“This is an ongoing issue and a management plan to manage this person’s interactions with the council has been developed and is being put in place across the different teams which interact with the queries.”

The second trespass notice related to an assault on a staff outside the workplace.

“The assault was deemed by police to be a random incident. The person has since been charged and was granted bail.”

Animal sanctuary fundraiser

The Black Sheep Animal Sanctuary in Ōtaki is fundraising again to repair and expand much of its infrastructure.

The animal refuge, which looks after more than 200 animals, has greatly expanded since its founding 14 years ago, and various buildings and structures now need replacing.

The sanctuary is aiming to raise $20,000 for essential building projects, including a dedicated run to protect rescued ducklings from predators, a pig chute for vet visits and vaccinations, a vet care shed, permanent shelters for the sheep paddocks to replace their perishing shade sails and an additional small hay shed.

“The Black Sheep is incredibly grateful to all our supporters over the years. We know everyone’s stretched in these difficult times but every contribution, no matter how small, adds up. Donations in kind are also extremely welcome,” caretaker Lyss Baumgartner said.

You can donate at https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/creature-comforts-building-a-better-sanctuary

Body found in Ōtaki Gorge identified

Police can now confirm that the body located in the Ōtaki Gorge area on February 5 is Duncan Hill.

His family have been advised and the matter has been referred to the coroner. “Police extend their condolences to his loved ones at this difficult time,” Detective Senior Sergeant Dave Thompson said.