A woman is lucky to be alive after escaping from her burning Tuakau home in South Auckland but unable to save anything, including a beloved pet, after an alleged arson overnight.

A fundraising page has appeared just hours after the early morning incident that saw the woman flee from the property on Harrisville Rd, according to a friend and neighbours.

A man has since appeared in a South Auckland court facing arson charges and threatening to kill after a Tuakau house was destroyed in an early morning blaze.

Police said a 36-year-old male had been charged with five charges relating to the incident and had appeared in the Pukekohe District Court today.

He faces a count each of wilfully setting fire to property, wilful damage, escapes from police custody, assaults with intent to injure and threatening to kill.

He was due to reappear on March 29.

Police were unable to comment further as the matter was now before the court.

A Tuakau, South Auckland, home has been razed in an alleged arson.

A friend who set up a fundraising page says the woman has only been left with the clothes on her back after losing everything in the fire, including a pet.

The friend said she was “so lucky to be alive” after escaping from the early morning blaze.

She has no permanent housing and no insurance.

The Givealittle page has been set up to help her get back on her feet and get her into a new place.

Fire and Emergency northern shift manager Josh Pennefather said the alarm was raised around 1am with a report that a blaze had broken out in a single-level house on Harrisville Rd, Tuakau.

By the time the fire service arrived the fire was well involved, he said.

At its height seven fire trucks, including two tankers, were at the scene.

Pennefather said all those inside the property were accounted for.

Earlier today a fire investigator was at the property to determine the cause and origin of the blaze, he said.

Police were also investigating the fire.











