Aunty’s Garden: Try Aunty’s delicious quiche recipe

Hanui Lawrence from Aunty's Garden says the greens are flourishing thanks to all the rain. Photo / NZME

Wouldn’t it be wonderful if we all had a perfect balance in our lives, where everything was rosy and in place?

Not perfect, but pleasant, and where happiness abounds all of the time. Haaah - but no, not so.

I guess without contention or spurious occurrences in our lives, we would not learn very much at all. The good, the bad, the weak, the strong, the soft, the hard, the highs and the lows that most of us experience in life at some time or other, help us as we go through life.

As witnessed in the lives of some of my grandchildren - one grandson, after a relationship breakdown and months of me listening to his guitar and his sad song that went on forever, has now finally ceased, and I sense some peace of mind in the air.

Or, there’s my granddaughter and her moments of melancholia. We quietly tiptoed around her until she eventually returned to her old self.

I have at least eight grandkids now of marriageable age, and we’re waiting for further great-grandkids, which I will not have the pleasure of meeting if they don’t hurry up.

At Aunty’s Garden, the greens are in full bloom thanks to the consistent rain. The weeds are gathering momentum after my one-week break at our family reunion during Christmas, but there are lots of beautiful vegetables flourishing. 2023 has started off in earnest.

Let us eat the best, eat well and live to enjoy.

Aunty's delicious quiche.

Recipe – Basic Quiche

What you need:

Flaky pastry

3-4 bacon rashes

2 onions

2 tomatoes

6 eggs

½ cup cream

¾ cup mozzarella cheese

Half a cup of grated courgettes

A few spinach leaves

Salt and pepper

Method: