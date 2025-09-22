He claimed pregnant women should not be taking paracetamol (known as Tylenol in the US) during pregnancy, citing the unproven link as a major factor in the rise of autism diagnoses.

US President Donald Trump and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., US secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) speaking at the White House. Photo / Getty Images

Medical professionals have long cited paracetamol as among the safest painkillers to take during pregnancy, especially as fever and pain can also pose dangers to both the mother and the developing fetus.

But Trump insisted that “taking Tylenol is not good.”

“For this reason, they are strongly recommending that women limit Tylenol use during pregnancy unless medically necessary. That’s for instance, in cases of extremely high fever that you feel you can’t tough it out,” he said.

“If you can’t tough it out, if you can’t do it, that’s what you’re gonna have to do. You’ll take a Tylenol, but it’ll be very sparingly ... I think you shouldn’t take it,” Trump said.

Medsafe supplied the Herald with the official data sheet for paracetamol in NZ, outlining the pharmacology, dosage, potential risks, adverse effects and recommended use during pregnancy and lactation.

There is no link to autism mentioned within this dataset.

Trump also alleged a link between vaccines and autism, falsely claiming babies are “loaded up” with dozens of vaccines in accordance with medical advice.

“They pump so much stuff into babies, it’s a disgrace.”

Yet Health NZ’s official advice on vaccine safety states that immunisation is “the most effective health intervention in the world for saving lives” after clean water access.

“As well as reducing the risk of getting really sick, there are many other benefits to immunisation.

“It’s normal to feel cautious, especially when you’re making a decision about the health of your tamariki, but the benefits to your child of getting vaccinated are much greater than the risks that come with getting the disease if they’re not.”

- Additional reporting by AFP