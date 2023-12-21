The crash on the Tauranga Harbour Bridge is causing delays. Photo / File

The crash on the Tauranga Harbour Bridge is causing delays. Photo / File

The crash on Tauranga Harbour Bridge has been cleared.

Earlier, road cones from a roading truck involved in a collision with another truck were used to cordon off the area, a witness says.

A police spokeswoman said heavy haulage had towed one of the trucks and the road was clear.

The crash happened near the entrance to Bridge Marina, on the Mount Maunganui side, about 10.30am.

The witness said people from the “road safety” truck were using the road cones it was carrying to help divert traffic from the lane where the crash had happened.

Traffic was backed up across the bridge.

Google Maps’ traffic tool said congestion was high in the area.

A police spokeswoman said early reports were that two people had minor injuries.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said one truck was on the scene helping police and ambulance staff.











