A section of State Highway 2 will be closed from midday after a truck rolled near Pongakawa this morning.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi is advising people to use caution in the area.

“Due to a truck roll just west of Kaikokopu Rd, caution is advised in the area.

“Vehicle recovery will now occur from approx midday (or 1pm) today and will take around three to four hours to complete under full road closure.

“Until then this section of SH2 remains open. Plan ahead.”

- SunLive