Scene of the rolled truck on State Highway 2. Photo / Supplied

A truck had rolled on State Highway 2 between Tauranga and Paengaroa.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said the northbound lane near the Paengaroa roundabout was closed and motorists should expect delays.

People are asked to pass the scene with care.

A police spokeswoman said a B-Train truck had rolled and was blocking one lane of the Tauranga Eastern Link Rd, SH2.

“It happened at 12.30pm and no injuries were reported,” she said.