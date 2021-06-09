Truck fire on Waikato Expressway, northbound traffic diverted

Waikato's State Highway 1 Huntly Expressway has been closed to northbound traffic this morning due to a large truck fire.
Five fire crews were called to the blaze, north of Orini Rd, about 4.15 this morning.
Newstalk ZB listener Brian was among the first at the scene, and said he saw the truck alight.
"A large B-train, from what I could see when I went past, carrying packaging or something. When I went past it was still roaring."
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
"The driver managed to get the track or towing unit, but they've got fire engines and God knows what else running around on there."
A Fire and Emergency spokesman said the truck didn't appear to be carrying any dangerous goods.
The fire is between the Gordonton Rd on ramp and the Tahuna Rd offramp.
All northbound lanes between Taupiri and Ohinewai are closed, with traffic being diverted via Huntly. The southbound lanes remain open.
Meanwhile, part of State Highway 3 between Palmerston North and Whanganui was fully closed overnight due to a serious crash.
One person was seriously injured in the crash at Pukepapa Rd at Lake Alice, near Marton, just before 10pm.
Read More
- Waterview crash: One dead, two injured after ute crashes into traffic light pole - NZ Herald
- Dangerous rail crossing: Road will be closed to traffic, possibly for years - NZ Herald
- Cambridge's temporary traffic changes to be removed early - NZ Herald
- Simon Wilson: A bleak night in the Onehunga traffic dispute - NZ Herald
- Auckland traffic: One dead after cyclist and truck crash in Parnell - NZ Herald
- Auckland traffic: Harbour Bridge crash causing delays - NZ Herald