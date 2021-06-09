Truck fire on Waikato Expressway, northbound traffic diverted

A truck is on fire on the Waikato Expressway near Taupiri. Photo / Google Maps

Waikato's State Highway 1 Huntly Expressway has been closed to northbound traffic this morning due to a large truck fire.

Five fire crews were called to the blaze, north of Orini Rd, about 4.15 this morning.

Newstalk ZB listener Brian was among the first at the scene, and said he saw the truck alight.

Due to a truck fire on the #SH1 Huntly Bypass all northbound lanes between Taupiri and Ohinewai are closed with traffic being diverted via Huntly. Southbound lanes remain open. Delay your journey or allow extra time.

"A large B-train, from what I could see when I went past, carrying packaging or something. When I went past it was still roaring."

"The driver managed to get the track or towing unit, but they've got fire engines and God knows what else running around on there."

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said the truck didn't appear to be carrying any dangerous goods.

The fire is between the Gordonton Rd on ramp and the Tahuna Rd offramp.

All northbound lanes between Taupiri and Ohinewai are closed, with traffic being diverted via Huntly. The southbound lanes remain open.

Meanwhile, part of State Highway 3 between Palmerston North and Whanganui was fully closed overnight due to a serious crash.

One person was seriously injured in the crash at Pukepapa Rd at Lake Alice, near Marton, just before 10pm.