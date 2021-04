Emergency services were called to the fire on Clive Rd at about 6.24am. Photo / Bevan Conley

A fire that broke out in a truck in Bryndwr this morning is being treated as suspicious.

Emergency services were called to the fire on Clyde Rd at 6.24am.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said when they arrived the fire had been controlled by a garden hose.

He said the fire was threatening a nearby property but it has now been fully extinguished.

He said it is being treated as suspicious and police have been notified.