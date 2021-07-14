Truck crash on State Highway 8, part of Lindis Pass closed

Emergency services were alerted to the crash on Lindis Rd, 35km north of Tarras, just before 6am. Photo / Supplied

A freight truck has rolled on the Lindis Pass.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash on Lindis Rd, 35km north of Tarras, just before 6am.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman Simon Lyford said the crash is believed to have been caused by ice.

A section of the road (SH8) continues to remain closed as emergency services respond to the scene.

Heavy machinery is on the way to clear the truck, he said.

A police spokesperson said the driver is uninjured.

An NZTA spokesperson said there is no suitable detour available.

"Please avoid the area or delay your journey if possible."

Emergency services have been busy with several crashes caused by treacherous, road conditions due to black ice this morning.

Road users in parts of the South, including Queenstown Lakes, Central Otago, Wanaka and Twizel, are warned to watch out for black ice after overnight rain and cold temperatures in these areas.

Meanwhile, just before 7am, another car was involved in a crash after it rolled on the Luggate-Tarras Rd (SH8A), near the Red Bridge, he said.

There have been several reports of crashes in the Wanaka and Twizel area since 6am, he said.

"We want people to be very careful out there."

A spokesman for the Queenstown Lakes District Council said early this morning that ice had been forming on numerous roads.

He said this was extremely hard to spot, and although contractors were gritting roads there may be some areas that were still hazardous.

"Roads will be dangerous, so first and foremost, please adjust your speeds today and drive with extra caution."

There was black ice on Malaghans Rd, in the Dalefield area, in the Cardrona Valley and up on the Crown Range, linking Queenstown and Wanaka.

it was also icy between Queenstown and Arthurs Point, so road users would need to be extra cautious when driving over bridge decks or through shady spots.

"Slow down, take it easy, give yourselves some extra time today and increase your following distances."

In Central Otago, black ice was also forming on roads in Alexandra and Clyde.

- Additional reporting Otago Daily Times