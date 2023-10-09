Truck crash causes delays on Napier to Hastings expressway

Lanes are partially blocked after a crash on the Hawke's Bay Expressway between Napier and Hastings on Tuesday morning. Photo NZME

The Napier-Hastings Expressway was partially blocked on Tuesday morning after a truck hit a barrier.

The crash, which occurred at about 8.20am, caused traffic chaos for commuters near the Kennedy Rd off-ramp and Taradale Rd southbound.

Police confirmed at 10.00am that the southbound lane between the Kennedy Rd off-ramp and the Meanee Rd exit was closed.

It was expected that clearing of the road would take about an hour.

There were no reported injuries and motorists were advised to take an alternate route.