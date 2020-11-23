Truck colliding with car attempting u-turn in Canterbury caught on camera

The heart-stopping moment a truck collided with a car in Rolleston has been captured on camera.
In the video captured on the dashcam of the truck, a car can be seen attempting a u-turn before being hit.
The video was posted on the Dash Cam Owners Australia Facebook page where it attracted more than 900 comments and 1500 likes.
"This seems to be such a common type of accident). I don't understand where the drivers are looking when this happens," one commenter said.
"one things for sure, that little blue car driver will certainly know they need look next time," another said.
