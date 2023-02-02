Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Truck breakdown closes Remutaka Hill Road

NZ Herald
Quick Read
Remutaka Hill Road will be closed for a couple of hours, police say. Photo / File

Remutaka Hill Road will be closed for a couple of hours, police say. Photo / File

Wairarapa commuters may have to take the long way home today after a truck breakdown prompted the closure of the Remutaka Hill Road.

State Highway 2 on the hill is closed following the breakdown, which happened earlier in the afternoon.

The truck was blocking the road and preventing any traffic from passing through, police said in a statement.

“Work is underway to clear the road, however the road is expected to be closed for the next couple of hours,” the statement said.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

The only detour between Wairarapa and Wellington is via train or Palmerston North.

“Motorists are asked to remain patient while we work to clear the road as quickly and safely as possible.”

Latest from New Zealand