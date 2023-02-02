Truck breakdown closes Remutaka Hill Road

Remutaka Hill Road will be closed for a couple of hours, police say. Photo / File

Remutaka Hill Road will be closed for a couple of hours, police say. Photo / File

Wairarapa commuters may have to take the long way home today after a truck breakdown prompted the closure of the Remutaka Hill Road.

State Highway 2 on the hill is closed following the breakdown, which happened earlier in the afternoon.

The truck was blocking the road and preventing any traffic from passing through, police said in a statement.

“Work is underway to clear the road, however the road is expected to be closed for the next couple of hours,” the statement said.

UPDATE 3PM

Remutaka Hill remains CLOSED. Please expect significant DELAYS while our contractors work to clear the breakdown. ^EH https://t.co/5QxunD1c1K — Waka Kotahi NZTA Wellington (@WakaKotahiWgtn) February 2, 2023

The only detour between Wairarapa and Wellington is via train or Palmerston North.

“Motorists are asked to remain patient while we work to clear the road as quickly and safely as possible.”