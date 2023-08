Three fire trucks are on the scene on Woodcocks Rd, Kaipara Flats, working to rescue the three people. Photo / File, Bevan Conley.

Three fire trucks are on the scene on Woodcocks Rd, Kaipara Flats, working to rescue the three people. Photo / File, Bevan Conley.

A truck carrying oysters and a car have collided in north Auckland, trapping three people inside the car.

Three fire trucks are on the scene on Woodcocks Rd, Kaipara Flats, working to rescue the three people, a spokesman for Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) said.

The spokesman said Fenz was called to the crash at 6.27pm.

Police have been approached for comment.

- More to come