A camera will be in action at the Guyton Street/Wicksteed Street intersection for two weeks. Photo / Bevan Conley

Cameras have been installed in central Whanganui to monitor two traffic hotspots.

They are being used as part of the Streets for People project - the beautification/regeneration of two blocks of Guyton Street and the public transport hub on lower St Hill Street.

Project manager Denise Brettell said the cameras had been installed at two “troublesome areas” within the project’s zones - the Wicksteed and Guyton intersection and opposite the Trafalgar Square exit onto lower St Hill Street.

They began operating on March 31 and will be in place for two weeks.

Bretell said they were looking at the behaviour of traffic at the Wicksteed and Guyton intersection.

“Once we know that, we have two plans. We leave the intersection as it is or, what stakeholders are asking for, is to turn it into a roundabout.

“For the St Hill Street exit from Trafalgar Square, it’s a lot of anecdotal information - drivers turning right when it’s a left-turn only, drivers don’t stop or even give consideration for pedestrians.

“We want to establish if it’s the car drivers, the buses, pedestrians, cyclists, or if it’s something else going on at Trafalgar Square.”

No number plates will be recorded and no individuals are able to be identified from the recordings.

The research company and not the Whanganui District Council will hold them for up to 12 months.

Whanganui’s Streets for People project, which has a budget of $1,271,900, is 90 per cent funded by Waka Kotahi Transport New Zealand.

Bretell said draft concepts for both project zones would be completed by the end of April and they would be workshopped with the public in early May.

There have been two St Hill Street workshops and one Guyton Street workshop so far.