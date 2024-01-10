The Blue Light team from Whangarei Police, Rob Cameron, Rowena Jones and Marnie Reid. Photo / Michael Cunningham.

The desire to empower youths to take the right path in life inspired three Blue Light police officers to work tirelessly for 20-plus years each.

Senior constables Rob Cameron, Rowena Jones and recently retired Marnie Reid share a long history with the charity which aims to help young people in the hope of reducing the chances of them either falling victim or being perpetrators of crime.

The trio say their “big aim” was about “building resilience” for the youths and bringing out their “inner potential.”

Cameron, who has served as a Kerikeri-based Youth Aid officer for 24 years, said in his experience he has seen kids, and their families improve for the better.

“Having dealt with children with care and protection issues, I can say that a little investment in their wellbeing goes a long way in making a difference.”

Since every Blue Light branch runs events specific to their areas or mentor talents, the Kerikeri branch led by Cameron (now shifted to the Whangārei branch) focuses on outdoor activities.

As someone who loves water-based activities, he teaches youths to surf, waka ama and swim.

In fact, during a recent camp at Waipū Cove, the officer acted as the lead surf instructor for the youths on “how to surf”.

Reid, who worked for 22 years as a Blue Light officer for the Whangārei branch, liked to focus on assisting young people who have been impacted by domestic harm.

She recalled a time in the ‘90s when the news of a homicide involving an 11-year-old boy who was killed by his parents devastated her.

“I still have a nice photo of that boy in my office. And the incident kind of drove me to make things better for our youth today and eventually join Blue Light.”

For Jones, working with youths to change their lives for the better was always something she dreamed of doing as a police officer. She looks after the Kaitāia branch and has served in Blue Light for 23 years.

“When you’ve got your kids and family and see how other whānau and kids are not faring too well, you tend to see your own loved ones in them and feel to help them out,” Jones said.

On their service highlights, the trio recalled meeting adults on the street who once had participated in various camps organised by the charity.

“Every one of them thanked us for creating memorable moments in their life,” Jones said. Her colleagues Reid and Cameron agreed.

Speaking on current youth issues, the trio expressed concerns about how youths were experiencing increased online bullying which affected their mental health significantly.

“Such instances can be resolved if the youths feel comfortable to talk about it with their family, who can then help them out. And that is what we do as Blue Light officers, we try to bridge that trust.

“That’s why the camps and activities. And children of all ages can join us regardless of their background or situation. After all, we are here to help,” Reid said.

Avneesh Vincent is the crime and emergency services reporter at the Advocate. He was previously at the Gisborne Herald as the arts and environment reporter and is passionate about covering stories that can make a difference. He joined NZME in July 2023.