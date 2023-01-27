A New Zealand-born photographer based in Liverpool, Ant Clausen, 47, died while on holiday in New Zealand on January 21. Photo / Instagram

Tributes are flowing from around the world for a Kiwi photographer who died at an Auckland apartment while back home on holiday from his United Kingdom base.

Ant Clausen, 47, tragically passed away in the Auckland suburb of Takapuna on January 21.

Clausen travelled the world taking photos before settling in Liverpool in the UK.

Clausen’s Instagram is filled with beautiful photos from across Europe and beyond.

Clausen’s wife said in an Instagram post her husband filled her daughters’ lives with joy.

“You filled our lives with constant joy and were the life and soul of everything we did. We are just distraught and don’t know how to do life without you,” she said.

“My darling – I will love you forever and will bring up our warriors ... the way we always wanted – at the beach, in the surf, singing at the top of our lungs, wild and care-free.”

She said Clausen was a “magician” in connecting with and photographing people from Liverpool through to New Zealand.

“He just knew how to capture the beauty within us all.”

Clausen’s death notice describes him as a father like no other to his “warrior princesses”.

“You were our world - our sun, sand and sea and your footprint will remain indelibly imprinted on our hearts.”

Fellow photographers also took to social media to pay tribute to Clausen.

One man said Clausen had a profound impact on him by taking him under his wing.

“I wouldn’t be doing what I’m doing today without him,” he wrote.

Liverpool’s Static Complex gallery wrote that from the moment Claus walked in 13 years ago, it had been a pleasure and honour to know him.

“He has inspired so many people and has made an indelible mark on the cultural life of his adopted city, whilst also being the unofficial ambassador for New Zealand in Liverpool!”

“Ant lived the fullest of lives for sure and we are all going to miss that big smile so much.”

Others described an “immensely talented” photographer who showed Liverpool in its best light and was a popular choice for those needing a photographer for commercial campaigns.

A spokesman for ACC Liverpool, a well-known conference and event centre on the city’s waterfront, where Ant regularly worked, told the Liverpool Echo newspaper they were heartbroken.

“We are heartbroken to hear of the tragic passing of our hugely talented photographer Ant Clausen. He brought our events to life, capturing their vibrancy through his own boundless energy and enthusiasm while always making people feel at ease with his laidback style.”

“He was an extended member of our team and will be sorely missed by us and by everyone who was fortunate to work with him. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this terribly sad time.”