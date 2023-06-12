Logan Park High School co-principal, Kristan Mouat died suddenly on June 10. Photo / Otago Daily Times

A Dunedin secondary school co-principal who died suddenly at the weekend has been described as “very caring with a big heart” as tributes flood in.

In a letter to parents on Sunday, Logan Park High School board of trustees presiding member Ronda Tokona said with “incredible sadness” she was informing parents that co-principal Kristan Mouat died at home, peacefully, on Saturday.

The school was closed yesterday and will be closed again today.

Pupils, past pupils and parents have paid tribute to Mouat on the Otago Daily Times and Logan Park High School Facebook pages.

“Ms Mouat was a beautiful teacher. I’m so sorry to hear this news,” Dunedin musician Nadia Reid wrote.

Dunedin MP Michael Woodhouse expressed his sadness at the news.

“I met with Peter [Hills] and Kristan just last Friday and was really impressed with their [co-principal] partnership and leadership.

“My sincere condolences to her family and the wider LPHS whānau.”

Ex-pupil Maggie Campbell-Hunt, who finished high school in 2010, was shocked to hear of Mouat’s death.

She was taught by Mouat in English and media studies in her final two years of high school.

Now living in Australia, Campbell-Hunt said Mouat’s involvement during her formative years allowed to her to forge a career in film and television.

“She just taught it in a way that made it really interesting,” she said.

“She really respected us as young adults and really valued all our opinions.

“Her impact is wide-reaching.”