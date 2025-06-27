Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Tributes flow for dedicated Upper Hutt teacher and community champion

Ethan Manera
By
Wellington Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Upper Hutt teacher and community champion Paula Bloomfield died on Wednesday.

Upper Hutt teacher and community champion Paula Bloomfield died on Wednesday.

The family of an Upper Hutt teacher and determined community champion say she will be remembered for everything she did for others.

Paula Bloomfield died on Wednesday afternoon at Te Omanga Hospice in Lower Hutt after a battle with bladder cancer.

The 52-year-old was last month honoured as an ASB

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand