Groups can request funding to progress their CMT claims through the High Court. Te Arawhiti (now Te Tari Whakatau) advised the Government the costs would go up to around $19 million for the 2024-25 financial year.

The tribunal said the Government waited too long before it declined to up the funds, leaving claimants in the lurch.

“We acknowledge that the regime under the act is expensive. However, it is a regime of the Crown’s own making, one in which Māori have participated in good faith.

“The Crown accepts that the applicants’ costs have not been unreasonable, however, it is concerned that its own regime costs more than it would like - a problem not caused by the applicants,” the tribunal said in its letter to ministers.

The tribunal found the funding changes were introduced quickly, without consultation, impacting applications on the verge of hearing and that the funding changes limited applicants’ access to legal representation.

Tribunal recommendations

For the next financial year the tribunal recommended:

The Crown, when revising the funding scheme for the 2025-26 financial year and beyond, adhere to Treaty-compliant processes and decision making.

The Crown makes a genuine effort for meaningful engagement with Māori.

The tribunal reiterated its recommendation in an earlier report that the statutory deadline for applications be removed from the act, as this has put financial pressures on the scheme.