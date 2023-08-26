Charges are expected to be laid following the overnight incidents, police say. Photo / File

Two people have been seriously injured after an armed hold-up and fleeing driver incident in Palmerston North overnight, police say.

They were told three people went into a commercial premises on Tremaine Ave about 10.20pm, presented a firearm and demanded cash, police said in a media statement.

“The offenders then fled the scene. About 2.30am, police signalled for a vehicle to stop on College St, however, it fled and immediately crashed into a parked vehicle.

“Two people in the vehicle sustained serious injuries and were transported to hospital.”

A third person in the vehicle fled, police said.

“Items believed to be connected to the robbery were located in the vehicle. Police continue to make enquiries into the robbery and to locate the third occupant.

"Charges are expected to be laid in due course."




