Street light in Manly St, Paraparaumu, being held up by a tree branch.

A Paraparaumu Beach resident had to look twice when he saw a metal street light on a major lean on Friday morning.

Closer inspection revealed the Manly St street light had corroded at the base and was being held up by a tree branch.

He contacted Kāpiti Coast District Council about the issue and the pole was removed that morning.

The resident was concerned about public safety especially if the corrosion issue was widespread in beachfront areas.

Council access and transport manager Ruchir Gaur said council looked after more than 5000 street lights around the district and these are inspected monthly for light out issues.

“The last time a full audit was conducted on our district’s street light network was in 2020 and any found to be deteriorated by rust or otherwise damaged are in the process of being replaced.

Street light corroded at the base.

“Another audit is scheduled for the next financial year.

“In addition to that we have asked our contractors to conduct an extra audit next month with an emphasis on the streets within 1km of the shoreline.

“We understand in this instance the pole had rusted at the base.

“This is something that can happen, especially in areas close to the sea, however it is not common and we are confident this is not a widespread issue.

“Thank you to the resident who called this in.

“For any issues with street lights please don’t hesitate to get in touch with council.”







