A 1905 All Blacks jersey.

Although he was just a schoolboy when his 84-year-old grandfather died in May 1967, Phil McDonald knew the two suitcases of his grandad's All Black memorabilia contained some unique reminders of a long-gone era of our nation's game.

Phil's grandfather, Alex McDonald, was a loose forward in the 1905 All Blacks team that made a tour of England and Wales so momentous that the then Prime Minister, Richard John Seddon, turned out to Auckland wharves to welcome them home on their triumphant return.

"I knew it was real New Zealand history, and with great memories of myself and my brother visiting our grandparents in Dunedin's Kaikorai Valley, but realising that I'm getting on in years myself, I wasn't sure of how to preserve this treasure trove including jerseys, signed rugby balls and photos from quite a different era of New Zealand rugby," Phil said.

That's when Phil approached John Mowbray, of Otaki's Mowbray Collectables, with his more than 100 pieces of rugby nostalgia.

"What I saw was an authentic collection [from 1905 to the 1950s] in remarkable condition, considering some pieces were nearly 120 years of age and it was obviously from a rugby man of great passion," Mowbray said.

Alex McDonald followed up his long playing career with coaching, selecting, and managing teams.

Mowbray and his staff held talks with potential purchasers and completed the eventual sale to Te Papa for $125,000 plus GST.

Phil was happy with the negotiated outcome.

"What really pleases me, quite apart from the financial return, is that grandad's collection will be properly cared for, and at the country's top museum.

"My grandfather would be very proud of it being shared, because he was always an enthusiastic rugby man with a huge belief in people being out there enjoying themselves.

With more than 55 years' experience in the stamp, coin, and collectable space, auctioneer Mowbray said the successful negotiation and eventual placement of these pieces of Kiwi history with Te Papa in Wellington sends a clear message to anyone with memorabilia "in the attic or under the stairs" to at the very least let experts take a look to assess their potential and true value.

Mowbray Collectables' Brendan Watson (left) and John Mowbray with a Welsh and All Blacks jersey from 1905.

Meanwhile Phil also shed light on the infamous disallowed All Blacks try in the 1905 Wales test in Cardiff.

"My grandfather was adamant the try was scored as he was on the scene well before the referee that eventually disallowed it, to give the All Blacks their only loss of the tour.

"The try aside, the biggest point of difference in the teams on the day was the famous 2-3-2 scrum formation used by the All Blacks.

"The Welsh team famously countered this by using a floating prop, who bound into the scrum outside the All Black loosehead prop.

"This meant the Welsh hooker could strike the ball before the All Black hooker was able to, this denied the dazzling All Blacks backline of ball."