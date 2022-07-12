Travellers urged to use alternative transport to Auckland Airport as carpark demand surges

120,000 people are expected to travel on international flights out of Auckland Airport this school holidays. Photo / Alex Burton

Travellers heading to Auckland Airport are being urged to use alternative modes of transport amid the biggest surge in demand for carparking since 2019.

Booking demand at the airport's long-term Park and Ride has risen 87 per cent this month, compared to the number of bookings in July 2019 before the pandemic.

"We're really excited to be welcoming travellers back for the July school holidays and while everyone in aviation is doing their best to keep up, we are experiencing some challenges with unprecedented demand for carparking," said Scott Tasker, Auckland Airport's customer general manager.

Around 120,000 people are expected to depart on international flights out of Auckland during this month's school holidays, which is nearly 50 per cent more than in the April break.

Tasker said more travellers heading to the airport by private vehicles were increasingly booking parking in advance and staying for much longer than usual.

"The duration of carparking stays for international travellers has increased by 42 per cent compared to July 2019, with customers staying an average of 16 days rather than 11 days," he said.

"Meanwhile, over at the domestic terminal, the duration of carparking stays have been 24 per cent higher this month compared to July 2019."

The surge in demand meant the airport's carparking capacity was now limited with no further online bookings expected to be available until July 24 at both domestic and international carparks.

Valet bookings have also now closed with demand spiking 34 per cent higher this month compared to July 2019 and staffing shortages reducing availability of the service.

"We want to avoid unnecessary disruption as much as possible for customers heading out to the airport and wanting to park their car, which is why we're letting people know in advance," Tasker said.

"With limited availability we are encouraging people to please consider alternative forms of transport, such as a taxi, rideshare or SkyDrive bus, which operates to and from the Auckland CBD."

He said travellers can take advantage of half price public transport fares to take the train-bus connection via Puhinui Station and AirportLink.

The pick-up and drop-off areas will continue to operate as normal, with parking for mobility parking permit holders. People requiring short-stay parking will be accommodated.

Tasker said those with existing carparking bookings will also be catered for.

The airport has 9000 parking bays across eight carparks including Park and Ride.