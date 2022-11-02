Travel agent turned drug lord jailed for 16 years

Sami Zagros, a former travel agent turned drug lord changed his name and moved cities to embark on a major drug importation operation. Photo / Facebook

A travel agent turned drug lord changed his name after being released from prison so he could begin a major drug operation that would see him attempt to import 8kg of methamphetamine into the country.

Sami Zagros, 32, was today was sentenced to 16 years imprisonment at the Christchurch High Court.

Zagros had earlier pleaded guilty to eight charges of importing meth, three of attempted importation of meth, one of possession of MDMA for supply, one of common assault, one of failing to carry out a computer search warrant and one of money laundering.

Zagros had been smuggling the class A drug methamphetamine into New Zealand in packages in a way that disguised it from authorities noticing, as well as supplying the class B drug MDMA (known as ecstasy).

This isn’t the first time Zagros has been before the courts for his involvement in the drug world.

In 2013 Zagros, formerly known as Saman Ahmad Khan Bigy, a travel agent in Auckland, was busted in what police called Operation Ghost, an 18-month sting targeting an organised crime syndicate.

Bigy was seen buying three ounces of meth from See Meng Hoo, a VIP at SkyCity casino and was convicted of six drug charges, landing him a sentence of four years and six months imprisonment.

But that wasn’t enough to keep Bigy out of the drug scene.

When he was released in 2018, he changed his name to Sami Zagros and moved to Christchurch, after seeing a gap in the drug market.

This is what started his master plan between May to September which saw him smuggle at least six consignments of meth into New Zealand, leading to a police investigation that saw officers listening in on his phone conversations for weeks.

More than 3000 phone calls and text messages had been intercepted, with one officer even learning the drug dealers’ individual voices, slang, ticks and rhythms.

Some of the MDMA that was seized in Operation Resist. Photo / NZ Police

Zagros was the “boss”, leading the whole operation that saw him, along with associates smuggling drugs into New Zealand using various packages that were legitimately declared, coming mostly from Mexico and the United States.

The packages contained dining utensils, stereo components, adaptors and fan samples and African clothing. But unknown to authorities, meth was hidden inside.

Zagros would get the packages sent to vacant or yet-to-be-rented properties around Christchurch or addresses occupied by his associates or neighbouring properties.

He would then direct associate Preston Radford to pick up the packages and deliver drugs and cash between Christchurch and Auckland.

Despite the money flowing from the meth importation, Radford would be paid small amounts for his assistance, which was described as “disproportionate” for the quantity of drugs and level of risk involved in the summary of facts.

Radford later pleaded guilty to 21 charges and was jailed for more than six years.

Another associate, Cherie Ann Akehurst let some of the meth be delivered to her house, which she received 11 months home detention for.

This allowed Zagros’ associates to pick up the packages without drawing attention to themselves from law enforcement.

Some packages were intercepted in Hong Kong, Brazil and the United States and were found to contain meth. There were others that weren’t intercepted and it is not known how much meth they contained.

The summary of facts describes Zagros’ offending as “moderately sophisticated”.

Zagros had multiple cell phones and had installed encrypted messaging applications to conceal his offending from authorities. He also used a jamming device at his house to prevent his calls from being “bugged” by authorities.

After searching Zagros’ house police found a stun gun in the driver’s door of his Mercedes as well as keeping five imitation pistols hidden around his St Albans flat, including under his mattress.

Police also found $169,800 in cash in a safe at his house.

Zagros had also given one man $100,000 to invest in Bitcoin but when $35,000 of this was lost within ten days Zagros threatened the man and told him he would be knee-capped unless he paid it back.

Fearing for his life, the man took out a $30,000 loan to pay him back.

In court Justice Justice Gerald Nation said there was a sense of arrogance for Zagros to think he could get away with this type of offending that causes social harm to the community.

He said Zagros had substantial links to and influence on others involved in the importation of the meth and had an expectation of substantial financial gain.

“You must’ve had close links to the original source in Mexico and the United States.”

Justice Nation said Zagros was at serious risk of further serious reoffending.

Some of the cash and assets seized in Operation Resist. Photo / NZ Police

Crown Prosecutor Sean Mallet said it would be a “gross miscarriage of justice” if Zagros was to receive a lower sentence than his co-defendant Radford, as the summary of facts states that Zagros was in charge of Radford.

Mallet noted Zagros had been released on parole for similar offences when he offended again and said reports showed Zagros was an above-average intellectual.

“He is far removed from the sort of defendant who finds themselves in front of the court for this type of offending.”

Mallet said the only remorse expressed by Zagros was for himself rather than people in the community that his offending affected.

Zagros’ lawyer Anselm Williams said Zagros was more of a middleman rather than someone leading the whole drug operation and that he was in contact with others in Auckland.

“It wasn’t simply an operation where Mr Zagros was at the top of the chain and there were people under him.”

Williams also said not all the money that was found by police was profit for Zagros to keep.

“Of course some of his lifestyle was funded by his drug dealing but not to the extent that the crown is submitting.”

He said Zagros had been taking steps to better himself while he’s been in custody and has even studied a criminology paper.

Justice Nation also ordered Zagros to pay $35,000 in reparation to the man involved in the Bitcoin investment that he threatened.

Customs Investigations Manager, Cam Moore, described the smuggling activities controlled by Zagros as sophisticated.

“Investigations found the man was clearly a ringleader running a network of people for drug smuggling and distribution in Aotearoa New Zealand.”

“Customs and Police put significant time, resources, and effort into breaking up this transnational organised criminal operation, which has led to a total of 41 successful convictions against those involved,” Moore said.

During search warrants, around 14,000 MDMA tablets were located at a Christchurch storage unit linked to him and which matched nearly two dozen MDMA tablets found at his home.

At the time, the joint operation led to the seizure of around $400,000 in cash and property from Zagros and his associates.







