Transpower warns risk of power cuts to North after slip

Angry residents in cut-off Karekare on Auckland's west coast feel forgotten, passenger and freight train collide in Greece killing dozens & prosecutions continue one year on from Parliament protest in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Electricity supplier Transpower is this morning warning there is an increased risk of power cuts across the top of the country after a slip threatened two towers.

As part of inspections of its transmission lines last week after Cyclone Gabrielle, Transpower identified a significant slip near two towers carrying high-voltage electricity lines feeding Northland.

“The slip is located approximately 10km southwest of Wellsford and impacts two towers on different lines,” it said.

Transpower said geotechnical engineers had inspected the slip and the surrounding area, they recommended moving the towers rather than trying to stabilise them in place.

“We are working to create a bypass for the higher voltage line (220kV). To do this safely and reduce the risk of both lines being impacted by further slips we have removed the other line (110kV) from service temporarily.

“This means that the entire area from Warkworth north is now being supplied exclusively through the double circuit 220kV line, which increases the risk of outages in the region should a fault or another weather event occur.”

Transpower said they were conscious that people in these regions had been through a lot in recent weeks.

“While the risk of a fault or further slip on the 220kV line is small, we wanted to ensure that people are aware of the risk and able to take steps to prepare for any unplanned outages.

“We are working closely with local lines companies Northpower, Top Energy and Vector to manage any local impact in their areas.”

Slip threatening two Transpower towers risking power cuts across the North. Photo / Supplied

Crews had been working to create access to the area to bring in the necessary equipment, but this was challenging work that would take some time, the national power supplier said.

“At this stage, we anticipate having the first stage of the bypass complete by the end of next week.

“We want to assure those in areas impacted that we understand how critical a secure supply of electricity is and we are doing everything that we can to get the bypass in as quickly as possible to mitigate any risk.”

In their March newsletter, Transpower said the flooding in Auckland and Cyclone Gabrielle had caused massive damage to lines, feeders, substations, towers and poles on networks across the North Island.

The national electricity transmission grid had held up well during the Auckland anniversary floods with no loss of supply, however, during Cyclone Gabrielle the power supplies suffered damage at two substations and lost one tower.

There were a number of slips close to other towers, which were being closely monitored, they said.

“We apologise to those who have been affected by the outage on our network in Hawke’s Bay and Tairāwhiti and acknowledge the resilience and courage shown by those who were and continue to be impacted severely by these weather events.”

Transpower’s Redclyffe substation sustained extensive damage during Cyclone Gabrielle. The power supplier had been working with Unison Networks to create a bypass for the 220KV high-voltage line to enable it to connect to the Whakatu substation northeast of Hastings.

It was completed on February 17, Unison Networks had begun work on restoring power where possible to homes and businesses in Hawke’s Bay including urban parts of Napier and some parts of Hastings.



