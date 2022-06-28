Fire crews battle a huge blaze in Auckland, New Zealand’s latest support for Ukraine and how the parliament protest affected our police in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines.

Transpower has asked for more power to be generated to avoid disruption to Kiwis' electricity supply this evening.

This afternoon, the transmission company issued a notice to the electricity industry advising that there was a low level of residual generation - less than 200 MW - expected for the evening peak.

"The low residual generation was due to the expected electricity demand being higher than predicted, and less wind generation available than offered," Transpower chief executive Alison Andrew said.

"We have already seen additional generation being offered into the market as a result of the [notice]."

Andrew added that at this stage Transpower did not anticipate any disruption to consumers' electricity supply.

This afternoon, Transpower issued a notice to the electricity industry advising that there was a low level of residual generation. Photo / File

Last week, Transpower issued a nationwide warning notice - revealing there was a risk of insufficient power generation and reserve to meet the country's demand.

On Thursday the state-owned enterprise issued the warning as the first big winter chill hit the country, with Kiwis pumping their heaters.

At the time Andrew said the grid emergency was due to losing generation from three sources - including a Contact Energy power station, Genesis' power station in Huntly and a wind drop from 90 to 30 megawatts.