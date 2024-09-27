Simeon Brown is set to make a transport announcement in South Auckland this morning.

The Transport Minister is holding a press conference at 10am. The Herald will take the announcement live at the top of this article.

Earlier this month the Government unveiled its $32.9 billion National Land Transport Plan for 2024-2027.

Spending will be focused on road maintenance, new road construction and public transport infrastructure, Brown said at the time.

That included a $5.5b swathe being dedicated to fixing potholes, while another $4.6b was earmarked for the maintenance and operations of state highways and local roads (which are jointly funded by councils).

The NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi will spend $7b on state highway improvements – that means building new roads for the state highway network and $6.4b on building new public transport infrastructure and paying subsidies to local councils to operate the network.

As part of that announcement Brown said less money needed to be spent on cycleways and speed bumps.

Rail was another area that faced funding cuts, going from $1.3b in the last plan to $1b in this one.

Auckland was held up as a big winner by the Government though, with about a quarter of the funding at $8.4b, and more than half the public transport spend at $3.7b, being set aside for the super city.

Money for these investments comes from the National Land Transport Fund – a pool of transport funding drawn mainly from fuel taxes and Road User Charges (RUCs).

The Government in August also unveiled a proposal to allow motorists to drive up to 110km/h north of Auckland.

A Roads of Regional Significance programme was also released earlier this year, with the draft policy statement confirming 17 roads of national significance, and 11 of regional significance were on the slate.

Then in late August, Transport Minister Simeon Brown travelled north of Auckland to announce motorists could soon be driving at speeds up to 110km/h between Ōrewa and Warkworth.

The Government has proposed raising speed limits along the 25km stretch of modern motorway, up from 100km/h.

Brown told a press conference in Warkworth in August the increased limit would help “unlock economic growth and productivity by moving people and freight quickly and safely between regions”.

Transport Minister Simeon Brown (second left) held a press conference near Warkworth in August to propose faster speed limits on SH1. Photo / Sylvie Whinray



