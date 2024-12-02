A screenshot of the flight path of Flight NZ240 on Sunday. Photo / Screenshot

By RNZ

The Transport Accident Investigation Commission (Taic) wants to hear from anybody on board an Air New Zealand flight to Sydney on Sunday and noticed anything unusual after the Airbus A320 issued a mayday but then safely landed in Auckland.

Flight NZ240 was about an hour into its journey from Wellington when it had a problem with Air New Zealand saying the engine was shut down and the plane was then landed safely in Auckland.

Taic has now opened an inquiry into the incident with a team of two in Auckland to gather evidence for the inquiry.

Chief Investigator of Accidents Naveen Kozhuppakalam said anyone who was on board and noticed anything unusual could talk to the commission in confidence.