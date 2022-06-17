The photo shared on social media. Photo / Supplied

New Zealand police say they "wouldn't advise" drivers carry trampolines on top of their cars, after a photograph of someone doing exactly that surfaced on social media.

The photograph was shared across Facebook - including a lower North Island traffic updates page - and shows a white sedan driving down the road, with a trampoline balanced on the roof.

A police spokesperson told the Herald this particular transport method is probably not the best one.

"We wouldn't advise people to do this. We would remind people about the need to ensure all loads being transported are properly secured and also the need to maintain good following distances."

The unique method of trampoline transport follows a week of wild weather in Wellington which saw gale force winds and tornadoes causing havoc.

Roofs were ripped off homes and trampolines sent flying across gardens.