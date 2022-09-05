Tramper missing for two night in Westland bush found by searchers

One of the helicopters that were used to help rescue the man from Copland Valley. Photo / Supplied.

A tramper missing for two nights in "unforgiving" Westland bush has been found by searchers.

Police Inspector Jacqui Corner said police received a report of concern late on Saturday afternoon regarding the safety and wellbeing of a man seen near the Welcome Flat Hut in Copland Valley.

The hut is a six-hour walk from the nearest road, and the beautiful landscape makes it a popular route among the tramping community.

After an initial search failed to locate the man, West Coast search and rescue was deployed as the man faced spending a night in the area's rugged terrain.

They were joined shortly by the police dog team, and LandSAR volunteers from across the West Coast.

"The area is pretty unforgiving, so unless you have all of the proper equipment and clothing, being out overnight is a huge concern," Corner said.

The man was found about midday today thanks to collaboration from police, LandSAR, Alpine Cliff Rescue teams, rescue and civilian helicopters, and a dedicated group of local volunteers.

He was found near Douglas Rock Hut, about 10 hours from the road and four hours from where he was initially seen.

The man has been airlifted from Greymouth and is now receiving medical attention. He is expected to make a full recovery.