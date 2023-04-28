Police, LandSAR, rescue dogs and volunteers are search for the missing tramper at Little Mt Peel. Photo / Google Maps

A search and rescue effort to find a man who went missing when tramping with family yesterday has resumed with a chopper and police dogs joining the search party.

Police, LandSAR and volunteers are searching the Little Mt Peel/Huatekerekerearea in South Canterbury and have asked trampers in the area to keep an eye out for the missing man.

The 29-year-old, known as Shaun, is wearing a lightweight fleece jacket over a black t-shirt, thin black track pants, New Balance walking shoes, and an orange or yellow beanie.

He was tramping with this family along the challenging loop trail near Geraldine but they separated halfway through the trek.

“About 1.30 pm, halfway along their intended route, Shaun decided not to push on,” Aoraki Area Commander Inspector Vicki Walker said.

“The three of them agreed that he would head back to the car, where the other two would meet him after they finished the tramp.”

“The pair returned to the vehicle but there was no sign Shaun had made it back.”

The rest of the family walked to a nearby property and called the Police at 6.30pm.

An organised search effort began in the early evening, focusing on the many tracks in the area, and continued until 4 am.

Police alongside five volunteer search teams, LandSAR dogs, and a helicopter resumed the search this morning.

Walker said the area was very large and there were a number of tracks to check.

“Thankfully the weather conditions have been fine, though there is fog in the area this morning.”

The temperature dropped to 5 degrees Celsius overnight.

“Everybody’s priority is locating Shaun safe and well and we ask anyone who’s in the area to call 111 if they see him.”