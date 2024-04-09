A person has died on the Tongariro Alpine Crossing.

A tramper has died on the Tongariro Crossing on Tuesday morning after a fall.

A joint statement from the Department of Conservation (DoC) and local iwi Ngāti Hikairo ki Tongariro and Ngati Tūwharetoa confirmed a “recent death in Tongariro National Park”.

“With the support of the Department of Conservation, New Zealand Police and New Zealand Land Search and Rescue, a rāhui has been placed on the Tongariro Alpine Crossing for three days from today [April 9].”

The rāhui would be lifted at 6am on April 12.

Police have confirmed one person died following a fall on the Tongariro Crossing. Emergency services were alerted at 9:23am.

“Despite the best efforts of those involved, the person died a short time later.”

Ruapehu Scenic Shuttles operator Colin Baker said he had heard a man had died at Red Crater, while walking the 20km crossing with his daughter.

Baker said he had not been taking people to the start of the crossing today because visibility had fallen to less than 100 metres in places and the weather forecast for the next two days was not looking good either.

It was unclear whether the death was an accident or a medical event.

The statement from DoC and Ngāti Hikairo ki Tongariro said trampers should consider using alternative tracks during the rāhui “to show respect”.

“A rāhui - physical and spiritual protection mechanism - sets a temporary prohibition around the rāhui area and limits access for that period in order to acknowledge the death and to express sympathy to the whānau of the deceased.

“It provides time for tapu (sacredness) to dissipate following the death allowing time for healing and recovery of the natural elements at place as well as the people; in particular the grieving whānau.”

The statement said transport operators for the Tongariro Alpine Crossing had been made aware of the rāhui.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said the ambulance service was notified of the event but later stood down.

The spokesperson said police were the lead agency in the incident.

Police have been contacted for comment.



