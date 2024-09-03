Advertisement
Updated

Auckland trains delayed and cancelled after Britomart evacuation causes disruption

NZ Herald
Auckland Transport (AT)’s live train line status webpage shows all lines are facing “significant delays” due to an earlier evacuation at Britomart. Photo / Edward Swift

Auckland Transport is warning commuters of train delays and cancellations this evening, caused by an evacuation of Britomart station earlier today.

“All train services are experiencing delays and cancellations,” the transport board wrote in a mobile phone notification.

Auckland Transport (AT)’s live train line status webpage shows all lines are facing “significant delays” due to an earlier evacuation at Britomart.

Britomart was evacuated because “some works” hit the sprinkler system and it flooded the main building, AT says.

An AT spokeswoman said the station was still open, but the escalators were not working.




