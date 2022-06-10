The train station at Sylvia Park Shopping Mall. Photo / Janna Dixon

Auckland Transport (AT) says it is assisting police after an attack on one of its staff at Sylvia Park train station this afternoon.

The train manager on an eastern line service was attacked on the platform about 3.35pm, receiving minor stab wounds, a statement from AT said.

Four young people have been arrested in relation to the incident and are being spoken to by police.

Eastern line services are currently disrupted as police attend the scene, while passengers are advised to check the AT Mobile app or @AT_TravelAlerts Twitter feed for updates.

An AT spokesperson says the train manager was transported to Middlemore Hospital by rail to receive treatment immediately after the attack.

"The train manager is currently being treated at Middlemore Hospital for minor injuries and is being supported by a team from our rail operator Auckland One Rail. He will remain in hospital overnight for observation."

Police have made arrests in relation to this attack, AT's statement read.

Police say the man was presented to hospital a short time later with moderate injuries.

Auckland Transport acting group manager for metro services Darek Koper said this afternoon's attack came as a shock, but fortunately the train manager wasn't seriously injured and is in good spirits.

"Attacks like this are incredibly rare across our AT Metro network but we will be working closely with police and our operator after today's attack to ensure that our services remain safe.

"Our thoughts are with the train manager and his family today, and we're wishing him a speedy recovery from his injuries.

"There will be some disruption to our train services tonight as we support police with their scene investigations. We apologise for this disruption, but it's important police are able to investigate this thoroughly."

Auckland Transport said their team of transport officers will be redeployed to provide a more visible presence on Auckland's rail network following today's attack.

"AT's transport officers provide safety and security support on board our services and are deployed as part of a risk-based model. We will be working with police in the coming days to ensure they're deployed in the areas where they're needed most."