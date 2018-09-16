Trailblazers: Tui Flower

Tui Flower was a pioneering food writer and the woman who taught New Zealand to cook.

TUI FLOWER Food writer/Cook 1925-2017

Tui was one of New Zealand's best and most-loved food writers; being acknowledged as a pioneer in the field in New Zealand and also described as our very own Julia Child.

The impact that Flower had on Kiwi home cooks – and also would-be aspiring professional chefs – came to the fore after her death, aged 91, when among other things she was remembered for inspiring Kiwi women to try new recipes and not be scared of using ingredients such as garlic and wine in their cooking.

Often credited with teaching New Zealand to cook, she was described in a death notice as being a "multi-talented woman of substance and character". Prior to her death, top Kiwi chef Peter Gordon described her as being his "food hero".

Flower was the food editor for NZ Woman's Weekly for 20 years, opened a cooking school, mentored other Kiwi food writers – including Allyson Gofton – and was the founding chair and a life member of Food Writers New Zealand.

She was awarded a Queen's Service Medal for public services in the 1983 New Year Honours.

