Trailblazers: Karen Walker

Karen Walker's direct gaze – when not shadowed in her distinctive large-framed sunglasses – is a challenge to the average Kiwi tendency to let the work do the talking. With a clear vision of how she wants her label to be seen, her public persona and her brand building have always been inextricably linked. She refers to the "Karen Walker girl" as a member of a tribe, her tribe.

Without doubt the New Zealand designer with the highest profile overseas, Walker was born in 1969. She launched her label in 1988 and made up her own rules about what could be achieved out of Auckland. As she found wider success, she wasn't afraid to tell us about it - from the black trousers Madonna wore to the MTV awards in 1998, to the continuing cast of celebrities spotted in her shades. She has fronted Karen Walker campaigns herself, but although both her face and her thematic fashion collections (with their mix of bold original fabric designs, skew-whiff colour combinations and boxy tailoring) are recognisable, it is her brand ethos that truly drives the business.

Cool, quirky, classic with a twist, are the sort of descriptions regularly applied to the output overseen by Walker and her husband Mikhail Gherman. They met while she was a teenager at private fashion design college, selling to boutiques while studying. Five years later they opened their first store in Newmarket. After being selected to show as part of the "New Zealand Four" in London in 1999, she soon went back solo, before switching to the runways of New York for a decade.

Still working as a team, Gherman's transferable skills as a top advertising creative shape their company's distinctive campaigns. Even if her clothes aren't your bag, thanks to canny licensing arrangements you can still own a piece of KW cool through her jewellery, eyewear, homewares and fragrance brand extensions. Her name is for sale across the UK, Asia and the United States. Locally she has long had a paint colour collection with Resene. In Australia, there's her affordable Hi There fashion line developed for Myers.

Aside from a failed attempt with partners to establish TopShop stores here, the Karen Walker trajectory remains as out there as her ambitions always were.

