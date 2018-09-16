Trailblazers: Elizabeth Pulman

Elizabeth Pulman was New Zealand's first female professional photographer.

Elizabeth Pulman was New Zealand's first female professional photographer.

ELIZABETH PULMAN Photographer 1836-1900

New Zealand's first female professional photographer

Born in England, Elizabeth Pulman travelled to New Zealand with her husband George Pulman – a draftsman who later opened a photographic studio in Auckland - in 1861.

After her husband's death in 1871, Pulman took on her husband's studio and in the process became New Zealand's first female professional photographer.

She ran Pulman's Photographic Studio for almost 30 years, for a time along with her son, Frederick.

Some of her most famous photographic works include portraits of Chief Paul Paora Tuhaere, King Tawhiao and Tawhia's daughter and second wife.

She also raised nine children.

The photography of Elizabeth and George Pulman – mainly portraits and scenic shots - are viewed as highly historic works. Some remain in museums and in public libraries around New Zealand.

MEET MORE TRAILBLAZERS HERE: