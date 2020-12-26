Traffic warning: Busy roads expected as New Year's travel begins

Road workers at the scene of the fatal crash on Triangle Rd, Henderson, yesterday. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Motorists are being warned to expect heavy traffic today as holidaymakers make their way around the country.

Those travelling north of Auckland are being advised the roads will be busy all day in various areas from 7am through to 8pm.

The busiest area in the Auckland region is on State Highway 1 around Puhoi, which NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi expects to be jam-packed from 7.30am till 8pm with people heading north.

Southbound is likely to be busiest between Manukau and Bombay from 9.30am for most of the day.

The warnings come as four people have so far died on the country's roads in two separate crashes - already equalling last year's festive period road toll.

HOLIDAY TRAFFIC EXPECTED TODAY - SUN 27 DEC

Be prepared for heavy traffic northbound on #SH1 between Puhoi and Wellsford from 7:30am-8pm TODAY as motorists leave Auckland for the Holiday period. Find out where traffic is expected to be busy here: https://t.co/t29hOKcGCb. ^MF pic.twitter.com/OshhwxdelD — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) December 26, 2020

Two people were killed in a crash on Clevedon-Kawakawa Rd about 7.30pm on Christmas Day. Emergency services alerted to single-vehicle crash at 7.30pm.

And two people killed in a crash on Triangle Rd, Henderson, between Lincoln Rd and Waimumu Rd.

The crash was reported about 5.55am. It's understood a car struck a bridge.

Two other people sustained serious injuries.

The road toll period goes until 6am on Tuesday January 5, 2021.