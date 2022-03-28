Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Traffic: Multi-car crash blocks lanes on Southern Motorway

Quick Read
Four cars were involved in the crash, according to the fire service. Photo / NZTA

Four cars were involved in the crash, according to the fire service. Photo / NZTA

NZ Herald

Four cars have been caught up in a crash on Auckland's Southern Motorway this morning.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said the crash, which happened just before 6.30am, was blocking the right lanes heading north after the Ellerslie-Panmure Highway.

Commuters were warned to pass with care and expect delays until the lanes were cleared.

Fire and Emergency NZ is attending the crash, Northern shift manager Colin Underdown confirmed.

Two people had been trapped in their vehicles but had been extricated from their vehicles. Nobody had been injured in the crash, Underdown said.