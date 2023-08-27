Traffic disruption warning by police ahead of Restore Passenger Rail protest

Restore Passenger Rail protest on The Terrace in May. Photo / Melissa Nightingale

Police are warning Wellington commuters of possible disruption tomorrow and over the next few weeks as a result of a series of controversial demonstrations planned by climate action group Restore Passenger Rail.

Police say they are eady to respond rapidly to any unlawful behaviour, and warned that they would take enforcement action and subsequent prosecution.

In a press release last week subject-lined “Four Lanes to Climate Hell” the group says it wants “Climate Action Now”.

“Police are aware of social media posts on a planned protest tomorrow morning that could cause disruption to traffic,” a police spokesman said.

“It’s expected that further protests could occur over the next few weeks.”

In a series of social media posts over the weekend, the group announced that it would “be back on the roads” from Monday, August 28.

A police spokesman said police units will be placed at strategic points on the Wellington roading network to ensure public safety and prevent unlawful behaviour.

“Police recognise the right to peaceful protest, and we also recognise that the public has a right to go about their lawful business,” police said.

“We urge protesters to consider their safety and the safety of others when planning their peaceful protest.”

Restore Passenger Rail spokesman James Cockle told media the group’s demands are for affordable nationwide passenger rail and free urban public transport.

Trains, it said, would be a travel option that can be affordable, protects the climate and save lives.

The group is vowing to disrupt Wellington’s commuter traffic again after several months in hiatus.

Restore Passenger Rail demonstrations have played havoc with traffic in past months, with protesters blocking the Transmission Gully, Terrace Tunnel and Adelaide Rd.















