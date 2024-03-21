The Government considers private investors to build more Kiwi schools, how much Chateau Tongariro is costing taxpayers to sit empty and why Tauranga’s been labelled the country’s most ‘unaffordable city’ in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZHerald

A multi-vehicle crash is blocking both southbound lanes on Auckland’s Southwestern Motorway this afternoon.

New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) said the occurred just after the Puhinui Rd offramp.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area if possible.

SH20 SOUTHWESTERN MWY - 3:40PM

A multi-vehicle crash is blocking both southbound lanes just after Puhinui Rd off-ramp. Avoid the area if possible or expect delays. ^MS pic.twitter.com/fIktkTzEuc — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) March 21, 2024

At 3.10pm, a crash blocked one of the Auckland Harbour Bridge lanes.

NZTA said the crash blocked the second-from-left northbound lane.

SH1 AKL HBR BRIDGE - 3:10PM

A crash is blocking the second from left northbound lane (lane 2 of 5) on the Harbour Bridge. Merge with care to pass and expect delays. ^MS pic.twitter.com/4mGcVFoK7g — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) March 21, 2024

A photo from the scene shows a St John ambulance on the bridge and a crashed car.

Motorists were advised by NZTA to merge with care to get past the crash site and to expect delays.