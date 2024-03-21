Voyager 2023 media awards
Traffic delays: Multi-vehicle crash at Puhinui Rd, Auckland Harbour Bridge lane blocked after crash

The Government considers private investors to build more Kiwi schools, how much Chateau Tongariro is costing taxpayers to sit empty and why Tauranga’s been labelled the country’s most ‘unaffordable city’ in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZHerald

A multi-vehicle crash is blocking both southbound lanes on Auckland’s Southwestern Motorway this afternoon.

New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) said the occurred just after the Puhinui Rd offramp.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area if possible.

At 3.10pm, a crash blocked one of the Auckland Harbour Bridge lanes.

NZTA said the crash blocked the second-from-left northbound lane.

A photo from the scene shows a St John ambulance on the bridge and a crashed car.

Motorists were advised by NZTA to merge with care to get past the crash site and to expect delays.

