A multi-vehicle crash is blocking both southbound lanes on Auckland’s Southwestern Motorway this afternoon.
New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) said the occurred just after the Puhinui Rd offramp.
Motorists were advised to avoid the area if possible.
At 3.10pm, a crash blocked one of the Auckland Harbour Bridge lanes.
NZTA said the crash blocked the second-from-left northbound lane.
A photo from the scene shows a St John ambulance on the bridge and a crashed car.
Motorists were advised by NZTA to merge with care to get past the crash site and to expect delays.