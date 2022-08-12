Traffic is building quickly with queues now heavy from Takapuna through to the SH1 southbound. Photo / NZTA

Drivers travelling south over Auckland's Harbour Bridge have come to a standstill after a multi-vehicle crash.

Emergency services were called to the crash about 6.30pm and NZTA reported southbound lanes on the SH1 link to SH16 were blocked.

"Pass the scene with care and be prepared for delays," the authority said in a Tweet.

UPDATE 6:50PM

At 6.50pm New Zealand's transport agency alerted that traffic was building quickly with queues now heavy from Takapuna through to the State Highway 1 southbound link to SH16 East/Port.

"Avoid the area or expect long delays."