A crash took place on Auckland's Southwestern morotrway, with one vehicle catching fire an reports of a person going into cardiac arrest. Video / Supplied

A serious multi-vehicle crash has left a car in flames on Auckland's southwestern motorway near Mangere, causing major delays for northbound traffic.

Police say initial indications are there are serious injuries.

Emergency services were called to the scene located between Massey Rd and Bader Drive shortly after 6.15pm.

A video sent to the Herald shows flames roaring from a vehicle on the side of the motorway.

"The crash involves multiple vehicles, and one has caught fire near the Massey on-ramp," a police spokesperson said.

As of 7.20pm, NZTA reported the crash has been cleared from lanes 3 and 4 citybound but drivers could continue to expect delays until the motorway was fully clear.

UPDATE 7:20PM

This crash is now clear of lanes. Continue to expect citybound delays until fully clear. ^LB https://t.co/2Rga8wlsr3 — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) June 8, 2022

Police were advising motorists to be patient as traffic management was put in place.

"If it is possible, delay travel or use an alternative route."