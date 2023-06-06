Scene of the crash on Hewletts Rd. Photo / Zoe Hunter

Scene of the crash on Hewletts Rd. Photo / Zoe Hunter

A crash involving a school bus and a tanker is causing delays in Mount Maunganui.

A police spokeswoman said police were responding to a crash between a truck and a bus on State Highway 2 around 7.50am.

A Tauranga City Council spokesman said the crash was at the intersection of Hewletts Rd and Totara St.

07/06/23 07:50: Traffic incident in Mount Maunganui. Number of patients not yet known.More details to follow . https://t.co/FJ1VCjuKuN — St John (@StJohnAlerts) June 6, 2023

The road is currently blocked while the scene is cleared and motorists are advised to expect delays.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said a school bus had crashed into a fuel truck.

Traffic is backed up on Hewletts Rd. Photo / Zoe Hunter

She said the school bus door had jammed and firefighters helped open the doors.

A reporter at the scene said traffic was not moving on Hewletts Rd and the bus was from Bethlehem Coachlines.

More to come.



