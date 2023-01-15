Commuters are told to expect delays as congestion is backed from Pōkeno to Drury. Photo / NZTA

Commuters are told to expect delays as congestion is backed from Pōkeno to Drury. Photo / NZTA

A crash on Auckland’s southern motorway has caused congestion and delays for commuters entering Auckland.

Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland said earlier the right northbound lane was blocked after Bombay Rd.

The road was briefly closed after Bombay Rd for vehicle recovery and commuters were asked to avoid the area if possible.

Police and Hato Hone St John Ambulance have been approached for comment.

The road has now re-opened but commuters are asked to expect delays as congestion is backed from Pōkeno to Drury.

UPDATE 7:20PM

