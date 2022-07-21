Traffic chaos: Crash leads to gridlock on Auckland motorway

The worst of the weather is over but travel disruption continues, the amount spent on Government advertising revealed & US President Joe Biden tests positive for Covid-19 in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Rush hour motorists on the Northwestern Motorway face lengthy delays this morning after a crash.

What appears to be a light truck has crashed and rolled on to its side.

Several southbound lanes on SH16 just after Lincoln Rd are now blocked.

UPDATE 7:10AM

This section of #SH16 is currently reduced to 1 lane south. Please delay your journey or consider using an alternative route as congestion builds in the area. ^TP https://t.co/CN99XxySmz — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) July 21, 2022

In a message to Twitter, NZTA said: "Pass with extra care and expect delays this morning."