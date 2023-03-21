Traffic: Central Auckland roads clogged with commuters facing delays

Heavy congestion is causing mayhem in central Auckland this evening, with roads gridlocked and buses caught in the congestion delaying journeys by up to an hour. Photo / Google

Heavy congestion is causing mayhem in central Auckland this evening, with roads gridlocked and buses caught in the congestion delaying journeys by up to an hour.

Live traffic maps show Auckland City’s roads are clogged, with major bus thoroughfares Queen, Customs and Symonds St bumper-to-bumper.

Auckland Transport (AT) said the heavy traffic had delayed bus services and the situation was “expected to get worse” as the evening went on.

One person in the central city said he counted 22 buses “parked” on Queen St about 6.45pm.

“The whole city centre was gridlocked,” Paul Dyson told the Herald.

Motorways across the city, including the Southern and Southwestern, were also clogged.

AT said it had “observed delays between 10 and 60 minutes” for the city’s buses as they got stuck in the traffic.